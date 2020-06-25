One person has serious injuries after they were struck by a car in Karaka.

The accident happened along SH22, Karaka Rd, around 2.10pm, a police statement said.

Cordons are in place on SH22 but the road is expected to reopen shortly.

"Motorists are advised that there is congestion in the area and are asked to drive with patience and expect delays."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.