Seated on the Raumati South School assembly stage, principal Martin Hett and pupil Alice Anderson, 11, steadied themselves.

Behind them were two hairdressers, Sam Allen-Toon and Raewyn Herbert, from Mear Cuts, in Waikanae, who were tasked with shaving their heads.

A large group of pupils, teachers and parents watched on as Sam carefully removed Alice's long locks with a pair of scissors before hair clippers took care of the rest.

Herbert's precision clipper application soon had Hett's hair free falling.

The Queen song We Are the Champions boomed out as the hair removal neared the end.

The reason behind today's special hair cutting assembly was Alice's Shave For A Cure commitment.

Martin Hett and Alice Anderson before getting their hair chopped off. Photo / David Haxton

"I wanted to shave my head but dad said I could as long as I did it for a charity."

Her father Lance Anderson said, "Alice's Welsh grandmother died of cancer about five years ago and a lot of members of her extended family have had cancer and passed away.

"So it [Shave For A Cure] was a good fit."

Alice raised an incredible $2633.90c for the charity.

"Dad emailed all the people at his workplace [Wellington Free Ambulance] so that was good."

She had a specific Shave For A Cure Givealittle page set up by Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

And what she was doing made it into the school newsletter.

The final total was "really cool", she said.

Lance said, "For a long time she was one of the top 20 fundraisers in the country for that foundation."

Alice's locks weren't swept into a rubbish bin but placed in a plastic bag to be sent to Freedom Wigs.

"They make wigs for people who have chemo therapy and lose their hair," Alice said.

Meanwhile Hett's loss of hair came about as a result of a bet.

Freshly shaved Martin Hett and Alice Anderson. Photo / David Haxton

He had said that if Alice raised over $2500 then he would have his hair shaved off too.

"It was about $1200 at that stage," he said.

"But Lance never forgot and kept ringing me."

Hett said the school was proud of Alice.

"Our vision is using our hearts, heads and hands to grow courageous learners.

"We want our children thinking locally and globally and how they can be good citizens.

"This is an example of that.

"Alice has been amazing."

He also paid tribute to pupil Connie Bachle who took part in the fundraiser but had her hair shaved during lockdown.

As a gift of appreciation, Hett was given a Wellington Free Ambulance beanie, without the wording, by Lance.