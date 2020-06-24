A car with a driver inside has been pulled out of rising floodwaters after torrential rain lashed Auckland.

Police were contacted just after 8am on Sky High Road in Hunua and told that a vehicle was surrounded by water that's rising, with the driver inside.

A police spokesperson said members of the public used a rope to pull the vehicle out of the floodwaters. Fire and Emergency services are at the scene.

Aucklanders woke to rumbling thunder and cracks of lightning as stormy weather hammered the region on the back of a welcome overnight deluge.

After a night of blustery wind and rain, thunderstorms illuminated darkened skies before dawn, with MetService issuing a severe weather watch for Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

In the space of four hours MetService recorded 47mm of rain at Auckland Airport.

The heavy rain has left a swathe of damage across the Coromandel Peninsula, with debris and slips affecting many of the region's roads. Teams are out inspecting the extent of the storm's fury while there is mounting concern about the swollen Kauaeranga River and this morning's high tide.

The overnight deluge is causing a headache for commuters travelling to work across sections of the motorway network this morning. A slower-than-usual journey is in store for those using the Southern Motorway, with floodwaters washing across lanes near Manurewa. One northbound lane is completely underwater at Orams Rd.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned the treacherous driving conditions mean motorists heading into the city could expect to be held up in traffic from Takanini. This is expected to worsen heading into morning rush hour.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said the brunt of the storm was felt on the eastern seaboard. The rapid assessment team was now on the road gauging the damage. There were reports of trees down and some wind damage.

Parts of SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai were underwater, leaving the road closed. The Kauaeranga Valley River Bridge at Rhodes Park in Thames was also impassable, with surface flooding at Puriri, Te Puru, Kopu east heading to Paeroa and the Karangahake gorge.

While the worst of the storm had passed, the council said the 200mm of rain fell at the Pinnacles, which had swollen the Kauaeranga River. Contractors were now on site and would remain there until high tide passed after 10am. It was possible the spillway might need to be activated.

It was expected to take at least the rest of the morning for the roading contractors and council staff to clean up the region and make it safe.

Auckland Transport said many roads across the city were affected by minor flooding with motorists warned to stay alert, increase following distances and allow extra time for travelling to work.

MetService says all eyes are on Coromandel over the next couple of days, with the heavy rain expected to cause problems in the already saturated region.