Seven of New Zealand's 12 active cases of the coronavirus flew in on repatriation flights from India, as the Government considers extra precautions on flights arriving from Covid hotspots.

Among the seven cases are a baby under the age of 2 and their parents, who arrived in the country aboard Air India flight Al1306 on June 5.

It comes as the pandemic worsens globally and New Zealanders rush home - at double the rate of last month, in terms of returnees.

Some flights coming in were also coming from countries with higher rates of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week.

The Government recently toughened its border regime, announcing it would routine test frontline staff who deal with the thousands of people returning from global hotspots.

Health Minister David Clark said, from now on, all airport staff - as well as those working in managed isolation or quarantine hotels, and the drivers who get new arrivals from the airport - will be tested for Covid-19 at higher rates, even if they don't have symptoms.

Under the new plan, flight crew returning from any at-risk country will have to return a negative test before they are allowed home, Clark said

"The United States currently is recognised as the high-risk route that Air New Zealand, for example, is flying," he said.

Clark couldn't say which other countries might be considered hotspots because the situation is changing too rapidly.

The United States remains the most Covid-ravaged country, with more than 2,347,102 infections and 121,225 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

India was ranked the fourth-highest country in terms of infections, with 456,183 cases and 14,476 deaths.

Over the past month there were around 30 regular passenger services per week, although there have been one-off flights including from India.

The first repatriation flight from India to Auckland was on June 5.

At the time, the route was heralded as a gateway to future travel links between India and New Zealand.

The service was part of a large-scale Indian Government repatriation effort to get Indian citizens back home, an Auckland Airport statement said.

"As with all the repatriation flights we've helped operate over the past couple of months, this is a case of Auckland Airport doing what it always does - helping people get where they need to be.

"With about 8 per cent of Aucklanders having Indian ethnicity, we know there will be a great deal of interest in these flights from people in our community."

An airline group says that although the number of scheduled services is steadily increasing, there had been no need to space out aircraft arrivals.

"There are no measures being taken to actively separate arrival times of international flights, this has not been needed as the number of international travellers arriving remains modest," said Justin Tighe-Umbers, the Board of Airline Representatives' executive director.

Airlines were continuing to work with Ministry of Health to make sure their operations aligned with the border measures and meet traveller needs on arrival.

Singapore Airlines can now carry returning Kiwis from a limited number of Asian countries and Emirates is resuming scheduled services to New Zealand with three flights a week from next Wednesday.

"I would expect the inbound passenger numbers to jump for a short period as the new flights come on line and provide clear path home from Europe," said Tighe-Umbers.

Air New Zealand is increasing services to the United States next month but they are aimed mainly at carrying freight. Tighe-Umbers said it was unlikely there would be a significant and sustained increase in inbound numbers with the current border restrictions.

''The reality is that only returning New Zealand nationals who are prepared to undergo a 14-day quarantine will be on these flights – and that is a finite market.''

Air India has run at least six special repatriation flights direct from Mumbai to Auckland during the past fortnight.

The airline is operating a Boeing 777-200 on the route which has 230 seats.