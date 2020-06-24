A Timaru man has been arrested for links to a counterfeit money scam.

Locals contacted police saying they had come into possession of counterfeit $50 notes this week, triggering an investigation.

The 31-year-old man was today arrested and charged with possessing forged bank notes.

"Inquiries are ongoing into this matter and police are not ruling out further charges," a police statement said.

He will appear in Timaru District Court next week.

Police urged businesses and members of the public to remain vigilant when handling cash, particularly $50 and $100 notes.

"Counterfeit notes have a distinctive paper feel as opposed to genuine bills which are made of tear resistant polymer.

"Counterfeit bills also have irregularities with the clear window in the note, which if examined carefully is recognisable."

Anyone in Timaru that comes into contact with counterfeit money is urged to contact Constable Sam Bellett on samuel.bellett@police.govt.nz , or by calling 105.

