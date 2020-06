Motorists are being warned to expect major delays travelling in northern Hawke's Bay after a serious crash closed State Highway 2.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the main highway between Wairoa and Whakaki was closed following the accident which happened in the early hours of this morning.

SH2 WAIROA, HAWKE'S BAY - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:20AM

Due to a serious crash, the road remains CLOSED between Wairoa and Whakaki on SH2, detour via Frasertown Rd. Please avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for your journey. ^AP pic.twitter.com/PCxmrL87pr — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 23, 2020

Diversions were in place around Frasertown Rd.

Motorists were warned to expect an extra hour on travelling time.