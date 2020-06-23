A friend who visited two British sisters prior to them testing positive for Covid-19 is self-isolating in the Hutt Valley.

Regional Public Health confirmed today the friend visited the two women in Wellington after they were allowed to leave managed isolation in Auckland to drive to Wellington after the death of a loved one.

"The contact visited the women, prior to them being tested for Covid-19, remained outside and maintained physical distance.

"As an extra precaution, given this was the first case in 24 days, the Regional Public Health medical officer of health asked the friend to go into isolation."

There are now two close contacts of the sisters in isolation in private residences in the Hutt Valley.

The other close contact is a family member who is isolating at the same residence as the two sisters.

The women, one in her 30s and one in her 40s, arrived in New Zealand together on June 7 on a flight from the UK via Doha and Brisbane.

They were permitted on compassionate grounds to leave managed isolation to travel to Wellington via private vehicle, where they subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

The women initially said they had not contacted anyone on their road-trip. But it was later revealed they came into contact with at least two friends who helped them after they became lost on the Auckland motorway.

More than 300 close contacts of the pair have been identified and tested, including other people in the Auckland hotel in which they had been isolating and other passengers and crew on their flight from Brisbane.