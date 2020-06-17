WATCH LIVE:

Two women who have tested positive for Covid-19 got lost on their drive from Auckland to Wellington and required help - giving the person a "kiss and a cuddle", Parliament has been told.

National MP Michael Woodhouse claimed today that the pair, who travelled from Britain to New Zealand, had to meet someone for help with directions.

He said a source told him the two women were in a borrowed car and got lost on their way from Auckland to Wellington so stopped and asked someone for directions.

The women thanked their helper with a "kiss and a cuddle", Woodhouse claimed in the House.

Health Minister David Clark replied to Woodhouse's claim by saying he would be "deeply concerned" if that were the case as he had been assured the women had no contact with anyone during their journey.

Woodhouse: Who gave the women the car?

Speaking to reporters later, Woodhouse said: "Last night I received information from a reliable but confidential source that the story of an uninterrupted trip from Auckland to Wellington was not accurate."

The pair had become lost as they tried to leave Auckland, he reiterated.

Woodhouse said the car the women used was borrowed, so the question should be asked about how they procured the vehicle.

He said he had a "very reliable source" about his claims, and the source was closely connected to all this.

But there was a time to protect sources, so he was not going to divulge who it was.

Woodhouse said it seemed unlikely that the women had driven from Auckland to Wellington without any comfort stops.

He said his information was reliable enough to ask questions about how they got the vehicle, whether they stopped on the outskirts of Auckland, and whether they drove to Wellington without stopping for fuel or food or a toilet break.

He said he wasn't defaming anyone as he didn't know who the women were.

The story that health chief Ashley Bloomfield had told may not be all that it seemed, Woodhouse said.

Woodhouse said he was not calling the women liars, but he was asking the Health Ministry to dive deeper into whether the narrative that had been provided was accurate.

"I'm not saying anybody lied. I'm saying there needs to be a deeper analysis."

He stood by his claim that the women had kissed and hugged a helper on their way out of Auckland.