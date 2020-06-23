A fundraising page has been set up to support the children of a West Auckland woman who died suddenly in bed with her 3-day-old baby.

The fundraiser will remain open for a year to help provide for the grieving family.

Emerald Tai and her newborn son Tanatui Samuels died at their Kelston home on March 16.

The newborn and mum were found unresponsive in bed by her partner, also named Tanatui Samuels.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner and the Auckland District Health Board is also investigating the care provided to Tai and baby Tanatui.

Last week Tai's mother Susan Fa'amoe spoke out for the first time to the Herald about the double tragedy.

She revealed she never had the chance to meet her grandson, and the only photo she has of him is when he was lying in a casket with his mother.

"Emerald was a wonderful person, she had a good life and she really did have a lot to live for - she had a long life ahead of her," Fa'amoe said.

"She was such a joyful person and it was a blessing to have her in our lives."

Emerald Tai and her childhood sweetheart and father of her seven children Tanatui Samuels. Photo / Supplied

Tai gave birth to Tanatui on Friday, March 13.

She went home with the baby on Saturday and was found dead less than 48 hours later.

Tai is survived by six other children - aged 12, 9, 8, 3, 2 and 1.

Fa'amoe set up a Givealittle page to help provide for her grandchildren.

She said Samuels was doing a great job raising them on his own - and she was doing all she could to help.

However, money was tight for both families.

Fa'amoe has nine other children, most living at home, and her husband lost his job recently due to Covid-19.

She bought extra nappies and groceries for Samuels when she could but wanted to do more.

She set up the Givealittle page after Tai died but, not being hugely tech savvy, only had the fundraiser open for a short time.

It is now back open and people can donate to support the family.

Mum of seven Emerald Tai would have turned 28 on June 15. Photo / Supplied

Fa'amoe said the funds would be used to make sure her grandchild had school supplies, clothes, and whatever else they needed to have as normal a life as she could provide.

She said the children were coping well but the oldest had dreams where she spoke to her mother in her sleep, and the youngest three often asked when they could see mummy and when she would be awake.

Tai and Samuels had been together for 16 years after meeting at Avondale College.



"He's doing a really good job with the kids, but he is grieving, he is struggling with that ... he often just sits in the garage, staring at the wall, thinking about her," Fa'amoe said.



"He is lost in his own world, he misses Emerald every day ..."

Tai would have turned 28 on June 15.

Her bereft partner posted a message on Facebook that day.

"Me and the kids love you and miss you too much," he said.

"Our love to you is painful cause your presence is not around anymore and nothing will ever be the same because I have lost the most beautiful woman in the world.

"I'm trying my hardest to look after the babies ... I miss you my love."

The Investigations into Tai and Tanatui's deaths are ongoing.