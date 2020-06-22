A week ago, New Zealand was Covid-free. After 24 consecutive days of no new cases announced, two women tested positive for the virus.

There are now nine cases of the coronavirus nationally. None of those are receiving hospital-level care.

All of those arrived from outside our borders, as the pandemic worsens globally and New Zealanders rush home - at double the rate of last month, in terms of returnees.

Some flights coming in were also coming from countries with higher rates of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

To date there have been a total of 1513 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

Here's what we know about the nine infected:

Case 9, June 22

A man in his 30s who arrived in from India on 15 June aboard an Air India flight.

Despite not reporting any symptoms, he tested positive for the coronavirus on his third day of managed isolation at Auckland's Grand Millennium hotel.

He and his wife, who he travelled with, were then moved to Jet Park Hotel for quarantine.

She had not reported any symptoms and the ministry was following up with her on Monday.

Case 8, June 22

The teenage girl's only symptom of Covid-19 was a runny nose.

She arrived on June 13 from Islamabad via Melbourne, travelling with her siblings and her mother. Her family has been tested.

The teen and her family had been in isolation at the Auckland Novotel hotel, where she tested positive on the third day of her stay.

She and her family have now been transferred to Jet Park Hotel for quarantine.

Case 7, June 21

A 59-year-old woman who arrived in Auckland on June 15.

She and her partner were aboard flight AI1316 from Delhi and were tested at their third day in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium Hotel

His test results had not yet returned. The pair have been moved to quarantine at Jet Park Hotel.

Case 6, June 21

A young child under the age of two.

Their parents, cases 5 and 4 were announced on June 20/the day before.

The trio were aboard flight AI1306, a repatriation flight from India to bring New Zealanders home.

They arrived in New Zealand on June 5 and were moved from Auckland's Grand Millennium to the Jet Park Hotel when they tested positive.

Cases 5 & 4?, June 21

A couple in their 20s who returned to New Zealand on a repatriation flight from India organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

They arrived in the country on June 5 aboard Air India flight AI-1306.

The couple showed no symptoms and returned a positive result after being tested on day 12 of isolation.

They were then moved to from the Grand Millennium to quarantine at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland.

Case 3 June 18

A man in his 60s who had no symptoms of the virus when he arrived in New Zealand.

He flew from Pakistan to Doha and on to Melbourne on June 11, and then to Auckland on Flight NZ124 on June 13.

The man developed symptoms on June 15 and was tested the next day.

He wore a mask on all of his flights and travelled with one other person who is considered a close contact.

The two are now at the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.

Cases 2 & 1, June 16

Two sisters who arrived in the country from the United Kingdom to see their dying parent in Wellington.

The women,one in her 30s and one in her 40s, arrived in New Zealand together on June 7 on a flight from the UK via Doha and Brisbane.

They were taken to Auckland's Ellerslie Novotel for mandatory quarantine.

On June 12, with their parent's condition rapidly deteriorating, the pair applied for a compassionate exemption, for a chance to say goodbye.

Their parent died that night, but their exemption was fast-tracked and granted.

On June 13, the sisters were released early from Government quarantine and permitted to drive from the city of Auckland to Wellington before being diagnosed or even tested.

The pair drive 640km via private vehicle to Wellington, where they were both tested at a community assessment centre as part of their exemption plan.

Both tested positive for the coronavirus.