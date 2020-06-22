Police say there is "no risk" to anyone after a social media threat saw the lockdown of a Bay of Plenty secondary school.

A threat was made this morning on Facebook regarding Tarawera High School in Kawerau, Whakatāne Police Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said.

All threats were "taken very seriously" so officers headed to the scene to ensure "everyone was safe", he said.

The school made the call to go into lockdown for a time.

Advertisement

Senior Sergeant Fenwick said officers checked over the school and took precautions to ensure no students were at any risk.

"I can confidently say there is no risk to anyone at the school or in Kawerau."

Police were still at the scene speaking with those involved.

The school has been approached for comment.