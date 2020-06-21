A man and a woman have been charged after police pulled over a stolen car in Auckland overnight and found a loaded semi-automatic shotgun.

Shortly before midnight, police say they observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a driveway on Auckland's Dominion Road.

"The vehicle then left the address a short time later and was subsequently stopped by the officers on Newton Road. Inquiries established that the vehicle was stolen, with false plates attached to it.

"Subsequently a loaded sawn-off shot gun was located in the front passenger seat area," police said.

The gun has been seized.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested and charged and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Senior Sergeant Alan Rowland, Auckland City West Area Response Manager, says this was yet another example of officers "stopping offenders in vehicles with loaded firearms".

It highlighted the very real risk and dangers our staff face each and every day as they try and keep our community safe.