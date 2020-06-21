An earthquake measuring 4.1 has rattled Hawke's Bay.

The quake struck 15km north-east of Napier at 10.39am and was 19km deep.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said the earthquake was land-based so there is no tsunami risk

Geonet described the tremor as "moderate". More than 1000 people have so far reported feeling it.

Yep, definitely felt that one #eqnz — Andrene Low (@AndreneLow) June 21, 2020

Today's jolt follows a "weak" 7.3 magnitude earthquake north-east of Gisborne which was felt by thousands around the country on June 19.