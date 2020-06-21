An earthquake measuring 4.1 has rattled Hawke's Bay.
The quake struck 15km north-east of Napier at 10.39am and was 19km deep.
Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said the earthquake was land-based so there is no tsunami risk
Geonet described the tremor as "moderate". More than 1000 people have so far reported feeling it.
Advertisement
Today's jolt follows a "weak" 7.3 magnitude earthquake north-east of Gisborne which was felt by thousands around the country on June 19.
Read More
- 7.4 magnitude earthquake: People told to stay out of the water due to possible 'strong currents' - NZ Herald
- Earthquakes shake Auckland region - NZ Herald
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts lower, central North Island including Wellington - NZ Herald
- Explained: What's been causing this week's New Zealand earthquakes? - NZ Herald