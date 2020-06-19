A West Auckland resident has described the "chaos" of this morning's fatal police shooting and seeing one of the shot officers flee through neighbouring properties.

Two officers were shot in Massey today and a member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive.

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital. One of the police officers has died from their injuries.

The Herald understands one of the shot officers was calling for help. He could be heard yelling that he had been shot and was bleeding.

Another of those hurt suffered serious injuries and the other is said to have moderate injuries.

Mark, who lives near where the shooting took place, said he was hanging out the washing when he heard some "loud bangs".

"At first I thought it was construction, which is pretty common here, but then I heard it again, after a distinct pause, and thought, 'That sounds like a gunshot'."

Armed police at the scene of a shooting incident on Reynella Drive. Photo / Michael Craig

He went to check out the back of his property, where he got a shock to see a police officer crouching in his neighbour's backyard.

"He dropped to the ground and was looking around a bit, clutching his chest. Then he jumped over the fence and ran off up the street."

Mark said he didn't know at first what he'd seen.

"There wasn't any blood, but he didn't look comfortable."

Within minutes he could hear sirens, and the police Eagle helicopter hovering overhead.

Soon three armed police officers were walking through his neighbour's property, who told him what he'd just seen was one of two officers who had been shot.

"Since then it has just been chaos," Mark said.

There was a body lying on Reynella Drive, covered with a sheet, understood to be a police officer.

"It is incredibly sad an officer has lost his life. I definitely didn't expect to see that this morning, it's one of the most dramatic things I've seen."

Elaine Taniela, who lives near Reynella Drive, was at home when she heard three distinctive sounds she now believes were gunshots.

"My dad was outside and heard them as well."

Armed police at the scene of a shooting incident on Reynella Drive. Photo / Michael Craig

Taniela said her father's friend, who had been coming over to their house at the time, described harrowing scenes as he drove down Reynella Drive heading towards Triangle Rd.

"He was shaking telling us," she said.

"As he neared the first roundabout [near Gallony Avenue] he saw a cop on the ground.

"He said it looked like he was having a seizure. He was shaking."

Taniela said her father's friend immediately stopped his car and tried to get out of the car.

"He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him - telling to carry on driving."

As the man then got back into his car and drove off, he saw a second police officer "hunched over" another person he believed was also a police officer.

The offender fled the scene in a vehicle and police have a large presence actively searching for the person.

Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown.

Police advise all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Rd, Waimumu Rd, Hewlitt Rd and Triangle Rd.



It has been 11 years since a police officer was killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.

In May 2009, Senior Constable Len Snee was shot dead by gunman Jan Molenaar in Napier.