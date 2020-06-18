Armed police are responding to a serious incident in the West Auckland suburb of Massey and witnesses say it appears a police officer has been seriously injured.

Witnesses to the incident say it appears a police officer has been seriously injured and could be seen lying in the middle of a street.

Massey High School and Don Buck Primary School are in under lockdown.

Armed police have responded to a serious incident in West Auckland. Photo / supplied

Local residents report seeing at least eight police cars in the area and armed officers.

Residents heard loud bangs from near Reynella Drive in Massey. Roads in the area are closed. They also heard police say over a loudspeaker that they have a house surrounded.

St John confirmed they have several ambulance units at the scene in Massey - after being called to "an incident" about 10.40am.

Two ambulances have been called there, as have two rapid response units and a manager - the latter a highly qualified paramedic unit usually only called out to serious incidents.

A woman at the St Paul's Catholic Church on Waimumu Rd said about 11.15am that she had seen two police cars zooming down towards Don Buck Road a few minutes earlier.

A police helicopter is also now hovering above the area.

"We were wondering what was happening," she said.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers are responding to an incident in Massey but would not comment further.