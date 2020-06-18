A 7.4 magnitude earthquake off Gisborne's coast listed as "weak' by GeoNet NZ was felt in Hawke's Bay this morning.

Napier residents reported feeling the shake about 12.50am.

Luckily, the quake was 710km northeast of Gisborne and 33km deep.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence emergency management group issued an advisory shortly after to say there was no tsunami threat from the shake.

The location of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake, indicated top right off Gisborne's coast.

International media had initially reported a tsunami alert had been issued as part of the UNESCO/IOC Pacific Tsunami warning and mitigation system which said: "Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre."

However, the alert was quickly downgraded.

There is no risk of tsunami from the earthquake.

The Friday morning rattle follows a strong quake which struck the eastern Bay of Plenty this week.

The 5.1 magnitude quake was 10 kilometres south-west of Te Kaha, at a depth of 28 kilometres, about 5.30am on Tuesday.

It was the first of four quakes reported south-west of Te Kaha on Tuesday, ranging from 2.9 to 5.1 in magnitude.



The majority of those who felt Tuesday's quake said it was a "light" shake, while almost 300 people described it as moderate.

Dozens of people - up to 32 - however, said it was a strong shake, while one called it "extreme".