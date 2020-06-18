A judge has ordered near immediate payment of $1500 in emotional harm reparation that has gone unpaid for three years since it was first ordered in favour of a woman whose face was gashed by another woman with a glass in a Napier bar.

At a second-time-around sentencing in Napier District Court on Thursday Judge Geoff Rea told offender Lisa Rawle she must pay by the end of July.

Rawle still denies wounding Napier woman Kayla Walker-Ratahi with intent to injure at the Thirsty Whale on West Quay early on the Sunday morning of December 4, 2016, but has now twice been found guilty.

Aged 25 at the time of the incident, Rawle had been sentenced to two years and three months' jail and ordered to pay the reparation after being found guilty in late 2017.

She successfully appealed and, having served 15 months and 1 day in prison, was found guilty at a second trial last year.

Appearing today by audio-visual link from Christchurch District Court, Rawle was told by Judge Rea her response throughout was "quite chilling", Stuff reported.

But he decided she would not have to go back to prison, recording a sentence of 1 year 10 months to match time served with early release.

The Judge noted a lack of empathy for the victim and reflected on a probation officer's report quoting Rawle as saying she had "forgiven" the victim.

According to evidence, the women bumped into each other on the Thirsty Whale dance floor, Rawle spilling wine onto Walker-Ratahi, who pushed her away.

Rawle then smashed into her victim's face and body, causing multiple cuts, including eye wounds.

Walker-Ratahi told Hawke's Bay Today in the days after the incident, when she was aged 19, that afterwards she could not see because of the amount of blood and she "felt like I was in a murder scene."

She was taken to hospital and had multiple stitches inserted around her right eye, cheek and nose.