The driver involved in a crash that killed an off-duty police officer can now be named.

Russell Tunnicliffe appeared before Judge Winter in the Papakura District Court this morning.

He faces charges of careless driving causing death, careless driving causing injury, making a false statement in a logbook and exceeding the maximum period for continuous work time while subject to work time restrictions

He was remanded without plea to appear again in July.

Constable Naomi McRae died following a crash in Karaka on February 13.

The 35-year old was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition and placed on life support, but later died.

McRae's family were at her side as she died.

A keen runner, she was preparing for the upcoming Boston Marathon in April and had competed in a number of equestrian competitions.

McRae had worked in Counties Manukau since graduating from Police College in 2014