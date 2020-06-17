Heavy overnight rain has led to a large slip closing the road between Lyall Bay and Island Bay on Wellington's south coast.

The Wellington City Council said the slip is covering both lanes just east of Houghton Bay.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes while boulders and rubble are removed.

Heavy rain has been falling in Wellington overnight with more downpours forecast today.

The Wellington City Council said Horokiwi Rd, between Ngauranga and Petone, is also partly closed by a slip.

There are also reports of surface flooding in Featherston St in the central city.

The council is asking motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to take care and watch for slips, flooding and dislodged manhole covers.

The rain is expected to continue this morning and council contractors are preparing for a busy day.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty and Taupō.

A low which developed in the northwest of Taranaki last night has deepened and will hover around the central parts of the country both today and tomorrow bringing periods of heavy rain.

These downpours are expected in Rotorua and Bay of Plenty with a watch in place from 9pm Thursday through to midnight Saturday.

Taupō can expect the same weather from 8pm Thursday to 9am Friday.