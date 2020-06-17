An Auckland gym member is believed to be the person who "kissed and hugged" two women who tested positive for Covid-19 on their way to Wellington.

According to a Facebook post by Felicia Alkin, the owner of Lioness Gym, the unnamed member was in contact with the two women on Saturday and did not know they were positive until Tuesday afternoon.

National MP Michael Woodhouse earlier claimed that the pair, who travelled from London to New Zealand and arrived on June 10, borrowed a car but had to meet friends for help with directions after getting lost.

Last night the Ministry of Health confirmed the two women had "limited physical contact with the two friends for approximately five minutes".

The ministry said the two who helped had since been tested for Covid-19 and were in self-isolation. Officials are tracing as many as 320 people as a result of the positive tests of the UK pair, who were given leave from managed isolation by health staff to drive to the capital after a parent had died.

Parliament was told the women got lost and needed directions. They gave their helper a "kiss and a cuddle".

In her post Alkin said: "The member had a training session at the gym on Tuesday morning and stayed back for group classes. Fortunate enough we still have the 2m mark down in our class studio, however my training sessions was hands on."

Alkin says she has cancelled her classes and appointments, and decided to self-isolate with her family.

The ministry said there were instances "in recent days" when the women from Britain had been given food parcels or care packages. Physical distancing had been in force at these times, the ministry said, and there was "no risk to the community from these interactions."

The emergence of the two cases led to widespread calls for someone to be held to account. In a separate move, the military was handed responsibility for the border facilities.

The Ministry of Health, which until yesterday was in charge of managing Covid-19 at the border, has come under fire in a damning report on its PPE preparedness and its failure to provide details about the border blunder.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has charged the military with taking over responsibility for the border facilities. Photo / Marty Melville

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the error unacceptable and put the blame squarely on the ministry, saying it had given assurances protocols were in place.

"This case represents an unacceptable failure of the system. It should never have happened and it cannot be repeated," Ardern said.

Ardern put assistant chief of defence Air Commodore Darren (Digby) Webb in charge.

As well as overseeing all quarantine and managed-isolation procedures, Webb would do a start-to-finish audit of the current system.

"We need the rigour, we need the confidence and we need the discipline that the military can provide in what is a significant logistical exercise," Ardern said. >

Webb could use military resources and personnel if needed and would regularly report to ministers.

"There is no room for error, even if it is human error," Ardern said.

"It is totally unacceptable that procedures we were advised were in place were not.

"Our job is now to fix that."

National health spokesman Michael Woodhouse says he's confident his source is reliable and the women did come into contact with someone else. Photo / Supplied

Both Government and Opposition ministers yesterday called for someone to be held accountable.

Ardern said that wouldn't be Health Minister David Clark as they had the proper protocols in place.

"He is part of fixing this issue, not part of the problem."

Clark expressed his frustration at the ministry for not being able to say how many people had left border facilities without being tested.

Ardern said the two women weren't to blame as they'd "done nothing wrong".

"From all accounts" they had followed the health protocols required of them and had not come into contact with anyone besides their parent as was approved, Ardern said.

This was echoed by health director general Dr Ashley Bloomfield who, in a statement, called their actions "exemplary".

An hour later, Woodhouse revealed a "reliable source" said the women had got lost on their drive to Wellington.

He alleged they stopped on the outskirts of Auckland to ask for directions and thanked their helper with "a kiss and a cuddle".

Woodhouse said he wanted an investigation.

Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, who is responsible for the all isolation facilities, said last night he was looking into Woodhouse's claims.

He said it was a mistake the women weren't tested and blamed it on a "communications lapse".

All 230 residents at the Auckland hotel were tested yesterday and no one would leave until they had a negative result. The Ministry of Health could not say how many people had been released from isolation without being tested.

But it last night revealed on June 10, a day after funeral exemptions were banned, six people who'd flown in from Australia were allowed to attend a tangi in Hamilton.

The Ministry did not say whether the people were tested before leaving and it is not clear if they attended the tangi the day they arrived or later.

They were meant to return to the Pullman Auckland but two — an 18-year-old and a child — did not and had to be tracked down..