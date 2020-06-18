From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Focus: Jacinda Ardern talks to the media about new covid cases18 Jun, 2020 2:57pm Quick Read
Parents' fear over Covid-infected womens' link to school18 Jun, 2020 3:03pm 3 minutes to read
- 6 minutes to read
Two sisters, a 640km road trip and one tank of gas.
'Felt like I was in a murder scene': Victim of bar glassing attack to get $1500 reparation
- 2 minutes to read
A wine spill led to a dance floor glassing. The offender's lack of empathy was "chilling".
- 2 minutes to read
The common cold causes spike in Covid-19 testing numbers.