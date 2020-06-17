There are no cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said he took responsibility for the failures that led to the two new cases yesterday.

"As Director-General of Health, I have overall system responsibility for the health operations of our self-isolation facilities and exemptions.

"In this instance, these individuals should have been tested prior to leaving the managed isolation facility.

"I am taking responsibility for ensuring this does not happen again."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also due to front a press conference to update on actions taken by the Government in response to yesterday's Covid cases.

Yesterday, it was revealed two women who later tested positive for the virus were allowed to leave managed self-isolation to travel to Wellington to grieve the sudden passing of their parent.

They were not tested before they left on the condition they were tested in Wellington, which returned positive results.

One of the women had mild symptoms before being tested, but it was put down to a pre-existing condition.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday their conditions might have been picked up if the daily health check in managed isolation had been done properly, including asking them about every individual Covid-19 symptom.

The two infected women had been staying at the hotel since they arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom, via Brisbane, on Sunday, June 7. They left the hotel on Saturday, June 13, to drive to Wellington without being tested.

Guests at the Novotel Auckland hotel where the women were in managed isolation are being told to stay in their rooms.

All leave for compassionate reasons has temporarily been stopped until the Government "has confidence" in the system.

All guests and staff will be tested within 24 hours and anyone due to check out yesterday or today will now have their stay extended.

The new cases broke New Zealand's 24-day streak without a new case,

The border blunder has caused widespread outrage.

Ardern said in a Facebook Live post on Tuesday evening that standards had not been met.

"This case is clear - our expectations ... have not been met in this instance," she said.

Health Minister David Clark said there would be consequences if it was found people had failed their duties.

"I am quite certain that people who have made this mistake will not be making it again."

This morning, Police Minister Stuart Nash told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that someone needed to be held to account and called the blunder "unacceptable".

"To get this sort of ineptitude, man it is unforgivable. As David [Clark] said, he's cancelled compassionate dispensation and there's a review of the system. Let's make sure it doesn't happen again."