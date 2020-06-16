The Air Force is looking for a 30ft catamaram after it set off an emergency locator beacon near Samoa.

The beacon had been activated 23 nautical miles north east of Apia, the Air Force tweeted.

"Crew on one of our Orion aircraft left #BaseAuckland this morning around 6am to search for a 30ft catamaran."

The vessel is thought to be able to carry four people at a maximum.

The Orion has a full search and rescue kit on board and is expected to be in the vicinity of the vessel mid-morning.

The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand had requested assistance from the air force after the beacon was set off overnight, a Maritime NZ spokeswoman said.

The RCCNZ coordinates major maritime search and rescue operations across a vast swathe of the Pacific Ocean, including off Samoa.