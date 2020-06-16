Community leaders are calling for calm as the teenager stabbed outside his Māngere high school is released from hospital.

Students from De La Salle College in South Auckland were set upon on Friday afternoon by what is understood to be teenagers connected to two other Auckland secondary schools.

Māngere MP Aupito William Sio said he had offered support to De La Salle College's principal and Board of Trustees in the wake of the brawl.

"I am really pleased with the confidence they have shared with me that De La Salle College, like all schools, is a safe learning experience for all their students, and our parents and the wider Māngere community should have every confidence that when their children arrive at school, that it is a safe environment.

Advertisement

"This incident took place outside of school hours. I have been given information from the wider community that the fight involved students from Tāmaki College predominately and students from Kelston."

Police were unable to comment this evening on whether Kelston High School students were involved in the brawl. An update was expected tomorrow.

Tāmaki College in Glen Innes, East Auckland, shut its gates throughout the day yesterday due to fears of a retaliation attack, according to a source. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Video obtained by the Herald shows students fighting and yelling in the street.

One De La Salle student was stabbed in the stomach, while another suffered concussion in the fight.

Former students of De La Salle had attended a special assembly, encouraging pupils to make good decisions and providing support for those who needed it, Sio said.

A former pupil posted online that around 100 "old boys" rallied around De La Salle students after the attack, forming a mentorship programme and joining teachers in acting as a security presence at the school gates and nearby train station.

Inspector Matt Srhoj today said there had been no arrests, as he warned students against retaliation.

"While we are not in a position to discuss specifics of the circumstances, our enquiries indicate some involvement from students at De La Salle College and Tāmaki College.

Advertisement

"We are urging those students against getting involved in any further disorderly behaviour. There is zero tolerance from Police for any violent or disorderly behaviour."

A number of students at De La Salle College in Māngere East, South Auckland, were attacked as they left school on Friday afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police had increased its presence in the area around the schools, focusing on preventing any further altercations, he said.

Tāmaki College was understood to be in lockdown on Monday due to fears that some De La Salle students were planning retaliation, but Srhoj said police had not directed any such action.

"Police have increased its presence in the areas surrounding De La Salle and Tāmaki Colleges with the focus on prevention around any further disorder occurring."

On Monday Srhoj said it was "incredibly fortunate" that no one died in the incident.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina said he was shocked to hear about the incident and only had one thing to say about those responsible.

"They're cowards as far as I'm concerned.

"For me, nothing can be solved with violence."

Filipaina, who grew up in the area and is a former police officer, said it may come down to the school leaders themselves to come together and talk things out.

"If it means the coming together of the two schools or the principals - take the opportunity."

The fact weapons were involved in Friday's assault meant such an intervention was necessary at some point.

"Any retaliation is only going to make it worse - more serious injury or even death."

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley posted that the incident was concerning.

"I hope the kids involved see that the fight is not amongst each other but out there against the prejudices they will face because of the colour of their skin, the sound of their surnames, the stereotypes based on the area they come from in Auckland and the mental game they need to push past that regardless of all this, they will succeed."

Bartley's mother worked at De La Salle, while her brothers attended the college. She now represents the Tāmaki community.

Concerning to hear about De la Salle and Tamaki College, both schools close to my heart as mum worked at DLS and my... Posted by Josephine Bartley on Monday, 15 June 2020

The Herald has contacted principals at De La Salle College, Tāmaki College and Kelston Boys High School. None have yet responded.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Counties Manukau Police Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111