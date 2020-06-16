The 4-year-old girl who died while playing on a trailer in a remote Hawke's Bay township last week is being laid to rest by her family today.

Ataahua Courageous Johns died on Friday last week after an accident in which a trailer she was playing on fell on to her.

Police and ambulance services were called to a property in Tuai in the Wairoa District about 4.30pm after reports the girl had died.

Ataahua's death notice described her as a "loved and cherished angel" and "beautiful baby sister", who was "tragically taken from us as a result of an accident at home".

Family have poured out heartfelt tributes to her on social media, with her mother posting that she loved her "beyond words".

"Love you my little darling, my precious girl," she wrote.

Other family members expressed their heartbreak and said Ataahua would be forever in their hearts.

Police have not released any further information about the tragedy.