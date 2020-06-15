Act Party leader David Seymour has claimed that he knows what it is like to be a minority as he called out Labour MP Andrew Little for a "pathetic" response to the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Seymour told MediaWorks: "I know what it's like to be a minority. I am a minority. I've been a minority of one in Parliament for the last five years. Hopefully, that will change at some point."

Seymour also claimed to have been the subjects of attacks for the beliefs he holds.

"I get attacked for my views believing in freedom and responsibility on an individual level every day," he said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Justice Minister Andrew Little tells Black Lives Matter movement at Parliament 'we've got to change'

• Black Lives Matter: Thousands gather for marches in Wellington and Auckland

• Commercial Bay refuses entry to Black Lives Matter protesters

• Revealed: Hero Black Lives Matter supporter who rescued injured man

Seymour also took aim at Labour MP Andrew Little's claim that there was "something wrong" with the New Zealand justice system.

Little told Black Lives Matter protesters that "we've got to change" when a large group marched on Parliament on Sunday.

He said that as Minister of Justice, it was "pretty clear to me pretty much the day I got in that office what was happening in our criminal justice system".

Seymour told MediaWorks: "I think it's just pathetic and I think the inability to stand up for principle and say 'look, everyone's entitled to a view, it doesn't give you the right to be violent, it doesn't give you the right to rewrite history, it doesn't give you the right to believe that your views are more important than somebody else's'.

"Those are the values that make a country great that he should be standing up for, not doing a David Cunliffe - look how that ended."

Cunliffe infamously apologised for being a man while leading Labour to the 2014 general election, which saw the party face a historic defeat.