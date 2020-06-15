Tensions are high after a student was stabbed during an all-in brawl outside an Auckland high school, with police patrols at another college for fear of reprisal attacks.

The Herald understands students from Tamaki College were part of the group of attackers which left two De La Salle College students in hospital after the brawl in Māngere on Friday.

Video obtained by the Herald shows students fighting and yelling in the street.

One De La Salle student was treated for a concussion and another for abdominal stab wounds.

Tamaki College was yesterday in lockdown with police guarding the area due to fears that some De La Salle students were planning retaliation.

Its gates were closed and only staff were allowed to enter, the Herald has been told.

A Tamaki College board member said on a personal level she was "really disappointed" and understood how alarming it was for students and parents.

She did not want to comment further and referred the Herald to Tamaki College's principal Soana Pamaka.

The Herald made several attempts to speak with Pamaka but did not hear back.

At 5.30pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said no one was available to comment further on the incident and an update would be given this morning.

Some people have expressed frustrations on social media that an arrest was yet to be made.

Police say it is fortunate no one died in Friday's attack outside De La Salle College on Friday. Photo / Dean Purcell

"School is supposed to be a safe place for our children to go and learn," one person said.

Police investigating the attack said it was "incredibly fortunate" no one died in the incident.

Officers were called to De La Salle College just before 4.30pm on Friday after a large group attacked students coming out of the school gates.

In the latest update from authorities, Counties Manukau Police area commander Matt Srhoj said it was lucky they were not dealing with fatalities.

"Police are disappointed in the violence displayed in this disorder and it is incredibly fortunate that we are not dealing with fatal injuries here," he said.

Officers investigating the incident are calling for any video footage of the attack that may help police piece together what happened and identify those responsible.

De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty said in an email sent to parents on Friday that two students were taken to Middlemore Hospital - one for a concussion and another for an "abdominal injury".

"Their injuries while concerning are not life-threatening and one student will be discharged later this evening [Friday]. College staff accompanied the two students and stayed with them until their parents arrived."

"Our students had just finished rugby training and after-school tuition classes and were heading to the Middlemore train station to catch trains home," Hogarty wrote.

"A group of around 20-30 male youths attacked De La Salle students outside our College Gates."