

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has been found in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights after a man in his 90s died following a misdiagnosis and delays in his treatment.

The findings were released by Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill in a report today.

The man presented to the emergency department of a hospital with severe abdominal pain one Saturday afternoon.

He was initially triaged by a registered nurse and was given a bed in the Whānau Room after showing discomfort while sitting.

The report found that placing the man in the whānau room because the department was blocked meant the expected quality of care was not met.

Bay of Plenty DHB told the Health and Disability Commissioner that the department was busy and at 150 per cent occupancy at 7pm that night.

About three hours after the man arrived, he was moved to a bed in the corridor and reviewed by a senior house officer.

He was assessed and treated for gastritis by the junior doctor who had been working in the department for six weeks.

"[The doctor] did not consider the possibility of the more serious vascular disorders. In this scenario, most ED doctors would consider doing a bedside ultrasound."

After about seven hours in the hospital, he was discharged at 10.47pm.

The man's pain worsened overnight and he was taken by ambulance to the emergency department the following morning in a serious condition.

He was then diagnosed with having reduced blood flow to his large intestine and a blockage to one of the main arteries that supply blood to the intestines.

Nothing could be done to treat the man and he died two days later.

A number of deficiencies in the man's care were identified including a four-hour delay in seeing a doctor after arriving at the ED and a five-hour delay in taking a complete set of vital signs for the man.

The report said there was also a lack of supervision of a junior doctor, as well as the man not being seen by a senior doctor, as well as the initial misdiagnosis.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill acknowledged that the ED had been busy but he was critical that "the man was not assessed adequately and was discharged inappropriately".

"Opportunities were lost to identify and respond to his condition appropriately".

Hill considered that the errors that occurred indicated broader systems and resourcing issues at the DHB and found the DHB in breach of the Code.

Hill recommended that the DHB provide a written apology to the man's family, which it has done.

Hill also recommended that the DHB provide an update on the implementation of an Acute Abdominal Pathway document, conduct an audit of the past three months of ED wait times, and provide junior ED doctors with clinical documentation training.

Bay of Plenty DHB was given an opportunity to comment on the provisional decision but told the HDC that it had no further comment.

The Bay of Plenty Times has sought comment from the BOPDHB.