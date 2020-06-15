Members of the UK public have launched a petition calling on the British Government to declare war on New Zealand, "then immediately surrender".

The petition is the latest idea for a Covid-19 strategy for the UK, where new cases continue to climb.

The petition suggests the British Government declares war on New Zealand and then surrenders, so that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can take over the reins in the UK, as part of international law that states that you become the de facto government of a country you defeat in war.

"The British Government has shown itself to be completely incapable of controlling the Covid-19 virus outbreak in the UK and has the highest death rate per head of population in the world," the petition states.

"The New Zealand Government has on the other hand carefully controlled the outbreak, presumable based on the same science as the British Government. and is now 'Covid-free'.

"Under international law if you defeat a country in a war you become the de facto government of that country until new arrangements are made. Therefore if the UK declares war on New Zealand and then immediately surrenders Jacinda Ardern and her Government will have to take over running the UK and will do a much better job that the present bunch of clowns," it continues.

"I am sure they will treat us well in defeat and sort out a few other things while they are at it."

The petition has only gathered a couple of hundred signatures so far but is gathering momentum on social media where many are sharing it as a plan to get rid of Covid-19 in the UK.

It has also reportedly been printed in the Sunday Times newspaper in the UK.

In the ST today little piece which said that if we declare war on New Zealand, under international law if we surrender then their Government takes over control of the UK whilst peace negotiations are settled. Can we please declare war on New Zealand! — Nick Delaney (@NickDelaney9) June 14, 2020