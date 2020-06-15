A child has been found dead near Gisborne after falling down a slip.
Police were alerted to a report of a missing child who did not return from a walk in the Whatatutu area, north of Gisborne, about 4pm yesterday.
However, a short time later they were found by a family member.
Initial indications suggested the child may have fallen down a slip, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The death had been referred to the corner.
Until all "necessary family notifications" had been carried out, the police would not provide any further information about the child.