A child has been found dead near Gisborne after falling down a slip.

Police were alerted to a report of a missing child who did not return from a walk in the Whatatutu area, north of Gisborne, about 4pm yesterday.

However, a short time later they were found by a family member.

Initial indications suggested the child may have fallen down a slip, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The death had been referred to the corner.

Until all "necessary family notifications" had been carried out, the police would not provide any further information about the child.