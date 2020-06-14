Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is defending the taxpayer-funded "Unite for the Recovery" campaign and says the Government has a duty to tell Kiwis what support is available "here and now".

Her comments come after Act party leader David Seymour demanded the ads end when New Zealand enters the pre-election period on Friday.

The shift from the health response to "Unite for the Recovery" meant the campaign was promoting the Labour-led Government's own strategy and programmes, he said.

READ MORE:

• Election 2020: The dates you need to know

• Heather du Plessis-Allan: Winston Peters might want it but the election can't be delayed

• Kate Hawkesby: Winston Peters aiming to defy abysmal polls before election time

• New poll: Labour and Jacinda Ardern surge in popularity, National and Simon Bridges plummet

Advertisement

This was "totally unacceptable and breaches the Cabinet rules and government advertising guidelines", Seymour said.

Act Party leader David Seymour says the 'Unite for the Recovery' campaign could be construed for political. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern told RNZ this morning the campaign would continue beyond Friday as the Government had a duty to inform businesses and New Zealanders what support was available.

"We have to continue to make sure that even if there's an election on, people know about the support available here and now. It's our job to make sure people know about that."

The campaign was developed based on feedback from the business community that the Government needed to encourage Kiwis to support and buy local, Ardern said.

A screenshot of the Government's 'Unite for the Recovery' website.

It had also been approved by the State Services Commission to ensure it was "right and proper" during the three month pre-election period, she said.

"The recovery will be supported by New Zealanders going out and supporting New Zealand made and so that is what this is angled towards."

Ardern said there "shouldn't be politics" in encouraging New Zealanders to support local businesses.

"It is branded in a completely neutral Covid branding - it's yellow."