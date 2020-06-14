Elderly Auckland man Gurmej Singh Lally, who died after an alleged hit and run, has been laid to rest.

Nearly a week on from when the 87-year-old was run down while walking to the pharmacy to buy his sick wife medicine and still police say they are yet to lay any charges, despite the driver being identified.

A police spokeswoman said police had spoke with the driver on Monday - the day of the fatal incident - but no charges have been laid at this point.

She said the incident was still under investigation.



"It can take some time to gather sufficient information to formally lay a charge. Police have to ensure that all the supporting evidence will stand up in court," the spokeswoman said.

Bachan Singh Lally said his father had been laid to rest on Saturday. Photo / Greg Bowker

Son Bachan Singh Lally told the Herald that family and friends said their final goodbyes to his father Gurmej on Saturday and he had been laid to rest in Auckland.

Last Monday, June 8, a fit and healthy Gurmej had insisted on collecting his wife's medicine from the nearby pharmacy.

Bachan and his sister told their dad not to go and that they would instead pick it up.

But Gurmej loved walking. The former farmer had built a lifelong health regimen based on going for a daily walk and eating a banana and mango each day.

Setting off from his daughter's Papatoetoe home, he was crossing Great South Rd, near Hunters Corner Plaza, at 3.40pm when he was struck by a silver Honda Insight.

The impact threw him several metres onto the footpath where he landed on his head and shoulder, Bachan said.

When Bachan arrived at Middlemore Hospital, his dad was alive but on a ventilator.

"The doctors tried to stop his bleeding but there was too much damage to his head," Bachan said.

By 7.30pm Gurmej passed away without regaining consciousness. His family never got to say goodbye.

Bachan said his family were told by police who visited them at hospital that a person had been identified and charges had been laid.

However, police told the Herald today no one had yet been charged in relation to this incident.

"We have not heard any more from police," Bachan said.