Elderly Auckland man Gurmej Singh Lally had been walking to the pharmacy to buy his sick wife medicine when he was run down in an alleged hit and run.

The 87-year-old died in hospital hours later with his distraught family at his bedside.

And the Herald can reveal it is the second road tragedy to hit the family in a decade.

Gurmej's 6-year-old grand-nephew Lovedeep Singh also died in 2010 when the van he was travelling in rolled on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

This week, a fit and healthy Gurmej had insisted on collecting his wife's medicine on Monday afternoon.

His son and daughter told him not to go and that they would instead pick it up.

But Gurmej loved walking. The former farmer had built a lifelong health regimen based on going for a daily walk and eating a banana and mango each day.

Setting off from his daughter's Papatoetoe home, he was crossing Great South Rd, near Hunters Corner Plaza, at 3.40pm when he was struck by a silver Honda Insight.

The impact threw him several feet onto the footpath where he landed on his head and shoulder, son Bachan Singh Lally said.

Bachan Singh Lally said his father Gurmej Singh Lally had been a generous and shining light in his life. Photo / Greg Bowker

When Bachan arrived at Middlemore Hospital, his dad was alive but on a ventilator.

"The doctors tried to stop his bleeding but there was too much damage to his head," Bachan said.

By 7.30pm Gurmej passed away without regaining consciousness. His family never got to say goodbye.

"I am alone now," Bachan's mother told her son in her grief.

Counties Manukau Police Inspector Kay Lane has appealed for crash witnesses to come forward.

The car's driver allegedly failed to stop and check on Gurmej after hitting him. However, police said they later located the driver, who was now assisting officers with inquiries.

No charges had been laid and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Ten years earlier, Gurmej's extended family had also been thrown into grief by the tragic death of Lovedeep Singh.

The energetic Papatoetoe 6-year-old had been on his way to watch a traditional Punjabi kabadi (wrestling) tournament in March 2010 when the van he was in lost control on the Southern Motorway.

Lovedeep Singh's father Ranjit Singh holds a family photo in 2010. Photo / Greg Bowker

The van's owner, Sukhjit Kaur, was a passenger in the crash.

She told the Herald at the time she remembered the van's driver suddenly screaming: "The car is going out of control."

She looked up to see the van spinning 180 degrees before hitting a barrier and rolling

After removing her seatbelt, she clambered out and saw Lovedeep's motionless arm protruding from the side of the van.

He suffered massive head injuries and could not be saved.

Bachan, who is current president of the Sikh Council of NZ, also spoke to the Herald after the 2010 crash.

Lovedeep had been a much-loved relative, who often visited Bachan's Wishing Well of India restaurant in Orewa, but barely touched his meal "because he would talk too much with his mum".

Similarly, 87-year-old Gurmej had been a popular figure in South Auckland, where he would head to the markets to chat and buy his bananas and mangoes.

He migrated to New Zealand with his wife in 1993, just a few years after son Bachan came here to study.

Gurmej earlier worked hard on the family farm in India's Punjab region, growing sugarcane, rice and vegetables.

It was his idea Bachan should go abroad and study.

Bachan Singh Lally talks about the grief his extended family went through with the death of 6-year-old Lovedeep Singh. Photo / Greg Bowker

"He said, 'Agriculture is too hard, you go and study a get a good job'," Bachan said last night.

It was to the farm work Gurmej also owed his good health and love of walking.

In his 26 years in New Zealand, Gurmej had only been to the doctor once, Bachan said.

Being in good health, he also took great care of his wife.

And he was generous, regularly giving out cash to his five grandkids and urging them to go spend it.

Bachan said one of his friends and their three children recently visited Gurmej.

Gurmej gave each of them $150 to spend.

The pensioner loved India and regularly made trips back, but loved New Zealand also.

"He said, 'I'm happy here. We have everything we need'," Bachan said.

Gurmej's wife, sister, son and daughter all lived in New Zealand now and he had been a positive light to all of them, Bachan said.

"He always said to me and my sister, make sure you have a happy life and do what you like.

"He never forced us or told us we can't do something."