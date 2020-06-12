He was just 16 when he tagged along with three others in a plan to rob Reporoa farmers Beverly and Henk Bouma in 1998. During the robbery, Beverly was killed and Mark Reihana was jailed for eight years for her manslaughter. Twenty-two years later Reihana has been jailed again. Journalist Kelly Makiha reports.

A man jailed for being involved in the killing of Reporoa woman Beverly Bouma when he was just 16 has been jailed again – this time for domestic violence charges including repeatedly telling his girlfriend he was going to kill her.

Mark Peter Benny Maika Reihana appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday and was sentenced to 20 months' jail after previously pleading guilty to four charges relating to offences against his girlfriend.

Reihana was jailed for eight years for manslaughter after Bouma was shot and killed in a home invasion in 1998 at their farmhouse, south of Rotorua.

Beverly Bouma from Reporoa was murdered in 1998. Mark Reihana was jailed for her manslaughter. Photo / File

Judge Thomas Ingram said during sentencing that when a man such as Reihana says he's going to "kill you", it should be taken seriously.

"Men who can't control themselves in a way that Mr Reihana can't need to be removed from society so they don't pose a threat to people. He's already killed someone," Judge Ingram said.

Mark Reihana outside the Rotorua Courthouse in 1999 during his trial after the killing of Beverly Bouma. Photo / File

Reihana objected to what Judge Ingram said and interrupted saying: "I didn't kill anyone, someone else killed her."

Judge Ingram then said Reihana had been involved in a killing, to which Reihana then argued: "That was 22 years ago your honour."

Judge Ingram firmly talked over Reihana and said: "That's right and what's happened over the 22 years, you haven't learnt a thing."

Reihana pleaded guilty to four charges including threatening to kill, wilful damage, assault with a blunt instrument and speaking threateningly.

Mark Reihana appeared by audio visual link in the Tauranga District Court on Friday. Photo / George Novak

The first three charges related to an incident on August 7 last year when Reihana and his partner, who was 12 weeks pregnant at the time, were at their home in Judea in Tauranga.

Judge Ingram said Reihana smashed a table "in a fit of rage" and broke a leg off the dining table and threw it at his girlfriend. It hit her lower leg causing a large red mark.

A summary of facts said Reihana then told his girlfriend: "You just wait b****, I'm gonna f****** kill you."

He also threatened her not to touch his stuff, saying he would kick her head in. He then told her "you wonder why I want to smash your face in".

The argument continued the next day and he again told her: "You wait, I'm gonna get you, I'm gonna kill you."

On February 14 this year, Reihana's girlfriend messaged him to pick them up. He dropped the children off at kindergarten and then drove her and their 2-week-old baby around. During this time they got into an argument and Reihana told her he was going to "smash" her and she had it coming. He also called her abusive names.

Reihana's lawyer, Bill Nabney, said Reihana tried to stay away from his girlfriend but she would always contact him.

Nabney said Reihana was willing to address his offending and do anger management and parenting courses while in prison.

Judge Ingram said although the actions of Reihana's girlfriend explained why they were in contact, it didn't excuse what Reihana did.

He said it was clear the pair had a "highly toxic" relationship. However, he also outlined Reihana's violent past, noting his previous convictions of manslaughter and aggravated robbery as well as assault convictions in 2015, 2017 and two in 2018 and assaulting a female in 2017.

Mark Reihana's involvement in the Beverly Bouma killing:

Luke and Mark Reihana were aged just 17 and 16 respectively when they got mixed up with two older men, David "Blue" Poumako, 25, and Dillon Hitaua, 22, smoking drugs and drinking alcohol on the day they hatched a plan to rob someone.

David Poumako pleaded guilty to the murder of Beverly Bouma. Photo / File

Dillon Hitaua was jailed for 10 years for Beverly Bouma's manslaughter. Photo / File

It emerged in their trial that murder was never the intention and the Boumas' property was picked at random in a drunk and drugged state.

The offenders ransacked the house, demanded money cards and pin numbers and Hitaua and Mark Reihana drove to Taupō in Henk Bouma's car where they withdrew $2800 at different money machines.

Back at the house, Henk Bouma, who was badly beaten, was bound and gagged and guarded by Luke Reihana while Poumako dragged Beverly Bouma into a bedroom where he shot and killed her.

Poumako pleaded guilty to the murder and was jailed for life, but he died in prison from a heart attack in 2001.

Hitaua was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter and was freed in 2005 but he met a grisly end in 2009 after his long-time girlfriend stabbed him during an argument.

The Reihana brothers were each jailed for eight years, serving six years, and were released from prison in February 2005.