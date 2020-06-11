Armed police have searched a St Johns house in connection with the death of Clifford Umuhuri whose body was found dumped on an Auckland street.

Umuhuri body was dumped from a car near Auckland City Hospital on June 1 after police responded to reports of screaming and gunshots in the nearby suburb of St Johns.

Early this morning, police searched a Lush Ave residence, Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

"This was a property of interest in our investigation and the enquiry team have conducted a thorough search of the property.

"The Armed Offenders Squad assisted the inquiry team with the initial approach and entry to the property this morning."

A man was arrested on unrelated matters, Schmid said.

Police were unable to comment further on the results of the search at this stage, but Schmid said the inquiry team were making good progress piecing together the circumstances of Umuhuri's death.

"At this point no arrests have been made in our investigation," Schmid said.

Earlier this week police tracked a vehicle of interest to the central Auckland area.

Inquiries indicated that the silver Nissan skyline, recovered by police last week, was driven towards the CBD immediately after an altercation between its occupants and Umuhuri on the day he died.

An image of the car from CCTV footage was released as police urged anyone who has seen the vehicle to get in touch.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw this car on June 1. Photo / Police

"Police need to hear from anyone that saw this silver Nissan Skyline in the vicinity of Whitaker Place, Symonds St and the surrounding areas at around 6.25am on Monday 1 June," Schmid earlier said.

"We are particularly interested for information about further movements of the vehicle and any occupants who may have exited the vehicle around this area."

It was believed that there had been more than more than one occupant inside the Nissan Skyline on that morning, he said.

"A forensic examination of this vehicle has been completed and we have located some items of interest to the inquiry," Schmid said.

Police were not able to comment further on those items.

Inquiries indicated that two meetings had been arranged between occupants in the Nissan and a dark-coloured Mazda prior to the altercation on St Johns Rd early on June 1, Schmid said.

Can you help? Information can be provided to Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in confidence.

