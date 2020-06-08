Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Clifford Umuhuri have tracked a vehicle of interest to the central Auckland area.

Umuhuri, a member of the Mongrel Mob gang in the eastern Bay of Plenty, was found dead on a street near the Auckland City Hospital on Monday after a shooting incident in St Johns.

Inquiries have indicated the silver Nissan Skyline, recovered by police on Friday, was driven towards the CBD immediately after an altercation between its occupants and Umuhuri on June 1, Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

"Police need to hear from anyone that saw this silver Nissan Skyline in the vicinity of Whitaker Place, Symonds St and the surrounding areas at around 6.25am on Monday 1 June," he said.

"We are particularly interested for information about further movements of the vehicle and any occupants who may have exited the vehicle around this area."

Police believe there had been more than more than one occupant inside the Nissan Skyline on that morning, he said.

"A forensic examination of this vehicle has been completed and we have located some items of interest to the inquiry."

Police were not able to comment further on those items at this stage, he said.

Police inquiries indicated that two meetings had been arranged between occupants in both vehicles prior to the altercation on St Johns Rd early on June 1, Schmid said.

"Our homicide inquiry is progressing well and we are determined to hold those responsible to account.

"I continue to encourage those who have information about those involved in Mr Umuhuri's death to contact us. Any information provided to police will be treated in confidence."

Last Monday, Umuhuri was in a Mazda, which stopped to meet another vehicle on St Johns Rd.

An altercation took place and shots were fired, with the Mazda then driven towards the hospital to seek medical assistance for the victim - although he died on the way.

The body was removed from the back seat of the car on Parkfield Terrace and the driver called 111 for help.

Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.