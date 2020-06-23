The justice process for rape complainants is described as being so broken that it allows some people to get away with rape.

But defence lawyers say a law change to improve the court process would trample a defendant's right to a fair trial and lead to innocent people being jailed.

Meanwhile, progress on the Sexual Violence Legislation Bill has stalled as NZ First considers these concerns. Derek Cheng reports.

Sex crime complainants' experiences with the criminal justice system make for harrowing reading.

"Traumatised…really, really victimised ... For a few hours he [the defence lawyer] was just telling me that I'm a liar, telling me

What does the bill do?

How relevant is the sexual history of the complainant and the accused?

Fierce legal blowback

Forcing the defence to show its hand

Does the bill violate the right to a fair trial?

Jan Logie: Not world-leading or radical legislation

Something's gotta give?