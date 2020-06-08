Sixteen firefighters help quell a fire in the roof of a house in Plassey St, Havelock North this morning.

The fire began at 7.28am and was thought to have been caused by a ceiling fan above a shower, before spreading throughout the ceiling void of the house.

Area commander Ken Cooper said it was unclear if the fan was faulty and it was under investigation.

He said the occupant of the house became aware of the fire quickly and there was little damage to the property as a result, apart from in the ceiling.

"There is quite a concern around electrical fires. Our messaging is always to ensure your smoke alarms are working in the house because early detection saves lives."