It's been three years since Toni Woods lost her loving partner to cancer but now she finally has an apology from the hospital that stuffed up.

Hawkes Bay District Health Board's interim chief executive Craig Climo has admitted fault, telling Woods he was "very sorry we let you down".

Climo wrote the letter of apology after a Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) investigation found the DHB breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights for multiple systems failures.

The investigation came after an IT error caused a year-long delay in the DHB giving test results to Wood's dying partner, Lindsay Collinson.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill said in his decision this week that it was "unacceptable" the radiology report did not reach the treatment doctor.

Hill was critical of the DHB's system failures, saying it meant the man's treating clinicians were unable to view his CT scan report for more than a year, which significantly delayed his treatment.

"[HBDHB] has a responsibility to ensure that there are appropriate systems in place so that clinicians receive important information relating to patient investigation results."

Woods said she was pleased with the HDC decision and that the DHB "had finally admitted its faults" but she was not convinced it wouldn't happen again.

"They should pay for what they did. It should never have happened. It's just wrong and when I'm up to it I will be taking legal action."

The failures dated back to July 2016 when Collinson had a CT scan after falling ill on a romantic getaway in Paris.

A radiologist wrote a report saying there were enlarged nodes in his chest and neck but the couple were never told and nothing was done.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old became increasingly unwell, constantly tired, short of breath and struggling to make it through each day.

More than a year later, Collinson was still unwell so went to a private cardiologist who found the report. He immediately ordered a new scan which showed his nodes had grown from 18mm to 27mm.

It also found metastasised cancer with a growth in his L5 vertebra which had fractured his spine and was causing his back pain.

Sadly, it was too late. Four months later Collinson was dead.

"I just don't understand how this happened. There's a chance Lindsay still could be here if the scan was picked up. It's destroying," Woods told the Herald back in May 2018.

Napier widow Toni Woods thinks that 'had the scan given to her partner Lindsay Collinson been followed through and appropriate treatment been started at that time, he might still be alive'.

Hill recommended the DHB provide a written apology to Woods, which has now been done.

He noted the DHB had "identified and rectified the IT error that occurred in this case, and that its new Clinical Portal is expected to improve access to radiology reports".

The commissioner advised the board to update HDC on the implementation and effectiveness of its new portal and conduct a review of waiting times to access its cardiology and rheumatology clinics.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokesperson said it accepted the HDC's findings and has formally written and apologised to Woods.

"Since this report, and as specified by HDC, HBDHB has implemented a number of changes including implementing the Clinical Portal application system so access to radiology reports for clinicians is improved."