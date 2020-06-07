The trees won't be chopped down, but the future of Havelock North's Keirunga Gardens is up for public debate.

Hastings District Council is calling for help to decide what the treasured park should look like in 10 years.

It's doing so in conjunction with the Keirunga Care Group, which was developed in 2019 after the council's proposal to remove 81 trees, including some large oaks, on the Arthur's Path gully walk, caused considerable backlash.

Council has since backtracked on this, and is now surveying those who use it about what developments they would like in the gardens, which are currently home to the Keirunga Homestead and the Keirunga Gardens Arts & Crafts Society, the Keirunga Park Railway, a large picnic area and walkways.

The changes suggested in the first stage of the review of the Keirunga Gardens Reserve Management Plan include enhancing the grassy area above the railway station, to the east of Arthur's Path gully; planting natives on the bare grass bank, at the south end of Arthur's Path gully and new planting in Crabapple Walk/Poplar Flat.

It also asks for input on the current playground, signage, walking trails, picnic tables, rubbish bins and the garden's existing features.

A HDC spokeswoman said at this point ideas for enhancing the grassy area are still being worked through but the considerations include adding seating, a small amount of planting while retaining the open aspect of the area and a new trail to Puflett Rd.

Keirunga Care Group spokesman Johno Ormond said it was focused on the Arthur's Path area where mature oak and gum trees sit.

Advertisement

"The community care group is excited to be working with HDC in the development of the 10-year plan for Keirunga."

Hastings councillor and chair of council's reserve management committee, Ann Redstone, said the council is looking forward to hearing the community's ideas and aspirations for the park.

"This is a much-loved and special place for our community, and we want to preserve its history and ensure it meets the needs of future generations.

"We encourage you to let us know what you would like to see in the park, from playgrounds to plantings, as we prepare our new reserve management plan."

Local Peter Egerton goes to the gardens daily and will be giving his opinions to the council through the survey. Photo / Paul Taylor

Havelock North resident Peter Egerton visits the park daily often with his dog and friends and will be giving the council his opinions through the survey.

He said the majority opinion seems to be that people like the gardens the way they are but that some maintenance work needs doing.

New planting could be a positive but what will be planted could be a debate, he said.

He said it was important what is planted is appropriate for the area and suggested big trees were needed to balance the oaks.

Advertisement

A survey can be completed online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or a hard copy can be asked for at the Hastings District Council offices which needs to be posted back to council by July 17.

Members of the public are also invited to attend Community Open Days on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 21 where council officers will be available from 11am to 1pm at Keirunga Park Railway.