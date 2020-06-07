The much-loved driftwood sculptures of a lion and giraffe which greeted beach-goers near Awatoto, Napier, have been torn apart, likely by vandals.

The lion is still standing, but looks unrecognisable. Photo / Warren Buckland

The sculptures had been up since mid-April, the result of a mystery artist's lockdown creativity, and were a popular photo spot in the area.

But the freestanding creations were virtually unrecognisable on Monday morning. The lion is still standing, but has been stripped of its features. The giraffe's enormous neck and head has been lopped off.

Driftwood sculptors made these giraffe and lion sculptures on the beach near Awatoto. Photo / File

MORE TO COME