The Waikato Expressway has been closed heading north following a crash earlier this morning.

The two-car crash happened at 6.20am between Whangamarino Rd and the Hampton Downs Rd off-ramp, police said.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes.

Nobody has been injured but a section of State Highway 1 has been closed and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Advertisement