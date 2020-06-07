The body of a woman missing for almost a month has been found in the Hunua area.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland, 25, was last seen on Tuesday, May 19.

This afternoon, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie confirmed a body had been found and police believe it is Hughes-Sutherland.

An investigation into the death is underway.

Gillespie said the body was found by a member of the public near Falls Rd in Hunua around 3pm yesterday.

"Although the formal identification process is still underway, police believe it is the body of missing woman Elicia Hughes-Sutherland," Gillespie said.

"Teams of people have been conducting searches in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys, and Wairoa Reservoir areas.

"Police have spoken with Elicia's family, and are offering them support."

Earlier this week, Gillespie said the missing woman's family were desperate to find her.

"Elicia's family are extremely worried due to the fact they have had no contact from Elicia for well over a week, which is very out of character," she said then.