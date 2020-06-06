A woman who was filmed "twerking" on Auckland Harbour Bridge among passing traffic has been charged by police.

Police were made aware of the video yesterday, and immediately carried out enquiries into the incident, which was found to have occurred some weeks ago.

The 36-year-old woman was identified and as a result has been charged for being a pedestrian on a motorway, which carries a $250 fine.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb said the woman's actions were dangerous.

"Stopping a vehicle on the motorway without good cause, not to mention exiting the vehicle, puts yourself at risk, and if a crash were to occur, you risk harming others as well," Webb said.

"Our job is to ensure all road users are safe, and dangerous behaviour like this will be held to account wherever possible."

The woman, 36, who posed the video to Facebook proudly this week faces a $250 fine.

The video, shared on Facebook, shows a car driving onto the bridge from the Curran St on-ramp heading northbound, as the car's occupants discuss the fact that police are driving nearby.

It then pulls over to the strip dividing the clip-on lanes from the centre of the bridge before the woman steps out of the car and performs a dance know as a "twerk", as cars speed past.

The woman was proud of the achievement, posting the video to Facebook with the comment: "first one to shake thur ass in the harbor bridge".

She bends over in front of the car to perform the stunt before moving to the driver's side window to give the camera a close-up view of the manoeuvre.

She also jubilantly addresses the camera after the dance with an expletive-laden celebration of her efforts.

In a comment posted below the video, she also threatens to perform the dance again, writing: "How bout tht I'm a do it again".

The daily average number of cars that cross the bridge is around 154,000, with the maximum speed limit set at 80km/h.

The bridge has played hosts to stunts before, most notably in 2013 when late Kiwi stuntman Johnny Danger climbed onto the roof of a taxi as it crossed the bridge.

Others have pulled wheelies on Harley Davidsons, taken electric scooters across and hung out of car boots while filming the act.