A man struck by a car in Hamilton's central city has died.

The 82-year-old man was walking on Ulster St at 11.40am on Tuesday when he was hit.

A nearby office worker told the Herald the elderly man flew over the small Toyota Yaris' bonnet, smashing its windscreen.

"He suffered critical injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital," police said.

Advertisement

"Sadly he passed away in hospital late on Thursday, June 4."

Police are still investigating the crash.

After the crash, the man could be seen moving on the ground, a witness said.

A woman in her 50s was driving the silver Toyota Yaris involved.

The crash happened near a pedestrian crossing, but the witness was unclear about whether the man was on it when he was hit.