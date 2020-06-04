The Auckland District Court has re-opened after it was evacuated this morning due to a water issue.

A spokeswoman for Watercare, the city's water supplier, said there was a planned shutdown last night, while the court was transferred to its new watermain.

"When the water was turned back on again this morning, there was an air lock in the court's private plumbing system. This is fairly normal. We flushed their private system, which fixed the problem."

The Herald understands the court had to briefly close as it was a health and safety matter.

Advertisement

Work on the CRL is going on right outside and large sections of Albert St are being excavated. A large crane, too, is operating right on the court's doorstep.

An eye-witness said there was a severe lack of social distancing outside, with lawyers, defendants and the public mingling at the entrance.