Hobsonville School in west Auckland was briefly placed into lockdown this morning.

Hobsonville School went into lockdown this morning after a person "was seen on site illegally".

A message to parents said: "Police were called. The school was placed in lockdown as a safety precaution to ensure all staff and students were safe. Thanks for support and we look forward to seeing your children this morning."

The principal sent an email to parents earlier this morning telling them not to come to the school or call the school this morning.

Advertisement

"Your assistance and cooperation is appreciated," said Anne Leitch.