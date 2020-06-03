A person has died after a serious crash in Lower Kaimai, Bay of Plenty.

Police confirmed the death this morning after an initial report last night that two people had been injured in a crash on State Highway 29 just after 8.30pm.

Authorities said yesterday that one person has suffered serious injuries while the other was in a critical condition.

READ MORE:

• Crash scene cleared after long delays on State Highway 29 Lower Kaimai

• Two people injured in SH29 crash, one in critical condition

• Truck crash blocks State Highway 29, causes major traffic delays in lower Kaimai Ranges

• Car flips on SH29, lower Kaimai Ranges

Advertisement

The crash happened between Thorne Rd and Poripori Rd and diversions were put in place for some time as emergency services worked at the scene.

The road was reopened just after midnight.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.