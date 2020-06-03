A burst water main is causing flooding in central Queenstown tonight.

Water could be seen flowing rapidly from a burst pipe on the intersection of Shotover St and Camp St.

It was also running down The Mall and Beach St.

A pedestrian could be seen telling vehicles to divert from Camp St as cars were pushing more water into shops.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesperson confirmed the water main break is causing "a significant amount of water" to be released.

"Our contractors are currently on their way and we'll update further when we have more information."

We've got quite a large water leak on Shotover Street, affecting Camp Street near Ballarat Street as well. Please avoid...

Posted by Queenstown Lakes District Council on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

