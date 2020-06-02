More than $401 million is going into research in the hope of spurring innovation and development in a post-Covid-19 world.

The Government today announced the package which includes a research and development loan scheme for businesses.

The $401.3 million will come from the Budget and the Covid Response and Recovery Fund and is broken into:

• $196 million for Crown Research Institutes

• $150 million for R&D (research and development) loan scheme

• $33 million for Māori research and development opportunities

• $12 million for the Nationally Significant Collections and Databases

• $10 million to help maintain in-house capability at Callaghan Innovation

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said the funding would "help secure and create jobs".

Woods said while New Zealand was in a better position than other countries to weather the global economic crisis, there needed to be "smart choices" about what the country wanted the recovery to look like.

Megan Woods has announced $401m for research. Photo / Getty Images

"Without new ideas and innovation we risk missing out to the rest of the world as we all look at how to rebuild our economies."

Details are scarce on the $150m short term R&D Loan Scheme, but it will be available to businesses to maintain their research and development programmes and secure jobs attached to it. More details will be announced soon.

Woods said the scheme, which will come from the Response and Recovery Fund, would help ensure business had confidence that they could keep up investment in uncertain times.

The $196m for Crown Research Institutions comes from both the Budget and the Covid Response and Recovery Fund and would go towards retaining talent and continuing research, Woods said.

The $33m for Māori research and development opportunities will come from the Budget and will support Māori to partner with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment to co-design a fund to make further investments in their research, science and innovation priorities.

The $12 million for the Nationally Significant Collections and Databases will come from the Budget and would support custodianship of collections and databases determined to be important to New Zealand.

And the final $10 million from the package will maintain in-house research and development at Callaghan Innovation to serve New Zealand businesses. It will come from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

"Our research, science and innovation system supports New Zealand by providing well paid and secure jobs, high value products and helping productivity growth – all of which will be vital as we look toward economic recovery in the aftermath of Covid," Woods said.

Science centre renovations and developments

More details have also come to light about development at research centres.

AgResearch has been given capital expenditure from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund to develop a new "fit-for-future" scientific research facility and corporate headquarters at Lincoln University.

The centre will focus on food and fibres research and innovation to help farmers and growers manage challenges.

And Environmental Science and Research (ESR) has been allocated money from the Budget to renovate its Kenepuru site in Porirua where its public health intelligence, virology team and influenza research programme are based.